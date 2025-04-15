Rossby Financial LCC Buys Shares of 4,000 Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 61,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,395,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

PPLT opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average is $88.21. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $82.35 and a one year high of $100.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

