Rossby Financial LCC Invests $211,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $996,000. Invst LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PEP opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.33 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

