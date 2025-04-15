Rossby Financial LCC Invests $258,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,615 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $172,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,310,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $996,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598,292 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,815,946 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $105,692,000 after buying an additional 4,791,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,999 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $169,261,000 after buying an additional 2,603,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

