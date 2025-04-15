Rossby Financial LCC Invests $274,000 in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,117,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,580,000 after buying an additional 309,753 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 176,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,299,000 after acquiring an additional 57,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2004 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

