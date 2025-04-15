Rossby Financial LCC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

