Rotork (LON:ROR) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 370 ($4.88) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.14) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Rotork Stock Performance
Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 15.90 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rotork had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Rotork will post 16.4574899 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rotork Company Profile
Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.
