Rotork (LON:ROR) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 370 ($4.88) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.14) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Rotork Stock Performance

ROR stock traded up GBX 7.24 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 299.64 ($3.95). 1,402,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,869,950. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 266.80 ($3.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 363 ($4.79). The firm has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 318.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 321.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 15.90 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rotork had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Rotork will post 16.4574899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.

