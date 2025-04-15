RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $84,384.00 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $84,384.00 or 0.98960193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $235.76 million and approximately $8.44 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85,270.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00011063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.83 or 0.00384457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00089852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.14 or 0.00251131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00017731 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000191 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 84,809.31244328 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

