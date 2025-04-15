Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

In related news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $2,301,562.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,917.15. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342.80. The trade was a 94.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 504,706 shares of company stock valued at $33,500,418 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RBRK opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.35.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.