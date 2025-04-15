Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion and a PE ratio of -4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $6,161,488.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,958,598.32. The trade was a 17.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $2,301,562.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,917.15. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,706 shares of company stock worth $33,500,418 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on RBRK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rubrik from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

