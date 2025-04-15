RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.73.

RXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded RXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RXO from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of RXO from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get RXO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RXO

RXO Stock Performance

RXO opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. RXO has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RXO by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,203,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,937 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,327,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,857,000 after buying an additional 596,158 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 34.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,591,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after buying an additional 916,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RXO by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,185,000 after acquiring an additional 307,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,375,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,629,000 after acquiring an additional 508,330 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RXO

(Get Free Report

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.