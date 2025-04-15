Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 805,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $126,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of R. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $314,075,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,844,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,242,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $9,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.2 %

R stock opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.22%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

