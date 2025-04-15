Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $509,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.61.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

