Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

American Tower Stock Up 2.1 %

AMT opened at $217.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

