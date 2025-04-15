Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,025,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,741,000 after acquiring an additional 217,230 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,697,000 after buying an additional 617,445 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,246,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after buying an additional 96,586 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after buying an additional 132,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCW stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

