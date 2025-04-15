Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after buying an additional 154,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,912,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,117,000 after purchasing an additional 901,037 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $163.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $260.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.73 and a 200-day moving average of $173.84.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

