Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes $636,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,387 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,886,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,309,000 after buying an additional 471,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,044,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,648,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,342,000 after buying an additional 192,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,058,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,193,000 after acquiring an additional 196,277 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TTE. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Shares of TTE opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.24. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

