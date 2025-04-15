Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.73.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $162.37 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

