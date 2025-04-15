Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,174,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,900,000 after buying an additional 348,296 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 111.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 16.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,038,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.88.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.99.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.71%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

