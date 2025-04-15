Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAPR. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $185.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

