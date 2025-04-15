Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $41.93.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

