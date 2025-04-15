SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 8,167 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 167.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 243,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

