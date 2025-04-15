SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOCT. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 549.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.7 %

EOCT stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

