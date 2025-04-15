SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 108,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS:UMAR opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.33. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

