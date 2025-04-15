SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $521,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $718,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,427,000 after buying an additional 1,791,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,074,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,446,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in American International Group by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,127,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,896,000 after purchasing an additional 880,625 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AIG opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

