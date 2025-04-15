SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $859,000 in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a market cap of $101.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.58.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.