SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,141 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 79,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.98.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.49%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

