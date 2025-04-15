SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,533,972,000 after acquiring an additional 889,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,637,266,000 after purchasing an additional 444,887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,987,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,032,400,000 after buying an additional 371,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,448,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,045,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,464,000 after acquiring an additional 113,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Blackstone
In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone
Blackstone Stock Performance
Shares of BX stock opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.54.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.44 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.68%.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.