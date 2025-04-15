Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Samsonite International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SMSEY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $8.99. 34,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,771. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $942.40 million for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Samsonite International will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.