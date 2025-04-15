Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 534.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of SRAFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. 102,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

Get Sandfire Resources America alerts:

About Sandfire Resources America

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.