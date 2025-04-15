Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 534.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of SRAFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. 102,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.35.
About Sandfire Resources America
