Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC) Insider Acquires C$56,340.96 in Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Free Report) insider Sangoma Technologies Corporation bought 9,029 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,340.96.

Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:STC traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.63. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a one year low of C$5.38 and a one year high of C$11.50.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corp is a provider of hardware and software components that enable Internet protocol communications systems for both telecom and datacom applications. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and support of voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications.

