Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC) Insider Acquires C$56,340.96 in Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Free Report) insider Sangoma Technologies Corporation bought 9,029 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,340.96.
Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %
TSE:STC traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.63. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a one year low of C$5.38 and a one year high of C$11.50.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sangoma Technologies
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 2 Under-the-Radar Consumer Staples Stocks With Big Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.