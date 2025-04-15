Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 96 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $2,110,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 2.9 %

AJG stock opened at $343.62 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $230.08 and a 1-year high of $350.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Barclays upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.27.

Insider Activity

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $877,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,499.14. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total transaction of $2,505,260.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,029,771.80. The trade was a 7.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,224. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

