Savvy Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,239,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

