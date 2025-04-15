Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $285,000 in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2,612.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,865,000 after purchasing an additional 566,894 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Brinker International by 1,145.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 416,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,038,000 after purchasing an additional 382,633 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 4,710.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after buying an additional 274,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $21,549,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Brinker International from $162.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brinker International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.39.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total transaction of $1,409,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,950.80. This represents a 17.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,561.02. This trade represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT stock opened at $147.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.26. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $192.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

