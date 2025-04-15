Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $285,000 in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after buying an additional 3,624,407 shares during the period. UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $20,258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 33.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 645,039 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $2,087,000. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $1,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on QBTS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $29,417.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,210.12. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

QBTS stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.88. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

