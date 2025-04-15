Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $327,000 in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,541,000 after acquiring an additional 858,400 shares during the period. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,263,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 680,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,141,000 after purchasing an additional 260,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,253,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

