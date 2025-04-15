Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 174,501 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

