Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated
In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,842 shares of company stock worth $6,478,332. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MKC
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSE:MKC opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile
McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McCormick & Company, Incorporated
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.