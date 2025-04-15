Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,842 shares of company stock worth $6,478,332. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

