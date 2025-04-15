Savvy Advisors Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Savvy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,497,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.68.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.71%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

