Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes $374,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,394,000 after purchasing an additional 558,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,913,000 after buying an additional 199,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,721,000 after buying an additional 694,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after buying an additional 187,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

