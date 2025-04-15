Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $31,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $52.91. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,808. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,905 shares of company stock worth $13,609,283. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

