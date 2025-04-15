Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 230.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516,534 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
SCHV stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
