Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 198.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,123,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747,421 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $26,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CacheTech Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 2,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,968 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 276,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 183,797 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 21,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

