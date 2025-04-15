Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.2% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $493,000. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 241,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

