Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,152.32. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

