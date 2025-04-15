Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $352,000 in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGW. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $875.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

