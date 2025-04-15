Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $583,000 in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 103.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. The trade was a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

LEU stock opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.26. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.10.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

