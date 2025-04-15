Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

