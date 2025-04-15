Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,219 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81,863 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

