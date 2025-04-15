Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 875 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ON by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ON by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,376,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 349,789 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in ON in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON by 96.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 54.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ON Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE ONON opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ONON. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

