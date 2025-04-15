Scotiabank Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $125.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.52.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.67. 554,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.02 and its 200-day moving average is $129.02. Datadog has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.37, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. This trade represents a 16.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,125,021.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,796,804.20. The trade was a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,672 shares of company stock valued at $63,344,272 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

